Edith Reetha Day

Edith Day, proud mother of Nancy Strom, Rosalie Francisco, Debbie Bair and Cristie Cochrell, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, surrounded by family.
Edith Reetha Lynch was born Sept. 3, 1919, in Kittitas, Wash. Edith married Howard Miles on Sept. 25, 1942. Howard was soon drafted and served in the U.S. Army in World War II. He was killed in action on the beach at Gela, Sicily, on July 11, 1943.
She married Everett Day, a U.S. Navy veteran, on Aug. 4, 1951, and they made their home in the Orofino area that they loved so much.
Edith was a compassionate, loving, true friend to many, giving of her time, talents and love to her friends and the community for many years.
She was much loved by her four daughters and sons-in-law, 13 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, seven great-great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
She was blessed to have wonderful caregivers in her later years, who allowed her to enjoy her home.
Please join us for a memorial celebration of life at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Orofino United Methodist Church, 337 College Ave. A covered-dish dinner social will follow for visiting and sharing memories.