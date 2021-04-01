Edith Marie Jensen went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 24, 2021.
She was born on April 24, 1936, in Alameda, Calif., to Pauline and Art Jensen. After her father’s death when she was 7 years old, her family moved to Spokane, then to Lewiston in 1944, and in 1946, Pauline married Pete Paolini.
After graduating from Lewiston High School in 1954, she worked at Kling’s Book Store and the Idaho Department Store. In 1957, Edith moved to Sequin, Texas, where she received her Associate of Arts Degree at Texas Lutheran College.
From 1957 through 1965, she worked at Grace Lutheran Church in Abilene, Texas, and Christ Lutheran Church in Salem, Ore., as a parish worker and kindergarten teacher. In 1966, she moved to Seattle and began her 18-year career with West Coast Airlines, working in the reservation department. In 1984, Edith moved back to Lewiston to be with her parents, who were in poor health.
From 1986 to 1990, Edith taught at Headstart and worked as a night attendant for the Northwest Children’s Home. In 1990, she became the preschool teacher at Grace Lutheran Church until her retirement in 2001.
She was preceded in death by stepsister, Norma McKay, and sister, Toni Paolini Fanning.
She is survived by her brother, Ted Jensen; stepsister Rita Paolini; niece Allison (Chad) Curtis; great-nephews Jacob and Adam; nephew Nathan (Kelly) Fanning; great-nephew McCall and great-niece Willa; step-niece Linda (Chris) Clark; and brother-in-law, Mark Fanning.
A private service will be held at a later date.