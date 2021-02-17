On Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, Edith Marie Gentry Cole, a lifelong resident of Pomeroy, passed away peacefully at the home of her son, Gary Cole.
Edith was born May 21, 1930, the only child of Aquilla and Myrtle McMillan Gentry, at the Gentry farm home in Pomeroy. She lived in that home her entire life and graduated from Pomeroy High School in 1948. Her father died in 1941 when she was only 11 years old. Since her mother never drove, Edith was given a permit to drive when she was 13. She drove her mother to town to sell eggs and cream weekly. Edith assisted with the farm chores of milking cows, feeding and butchering chickens. She recalled they had very little money then, and was given 11 cents as her birthday gift.
Edith attended Washington State University one year, studying home economics before marrying Clarence Cole Nov. 6, 1949. They began farming the Gentry land, and Myrtle moved into town.
Edith was a 4-H leader for cooking and sewing. During the ’60s and ’70s, neighboring farms were purchased, and Pataha Creek Farms Inc. was formed. Clarence lost his life in a farming accident in 1985. Edith continued to manage running the farming operation. She fed the harvest crew for 65 years, providing two big meals a day. She raised a big vegetable garden and in later years became interested in growing chrysanthemums. She became a National Chrysanthemum judge and an all-round flower judge, traveling to many area fairs and flower shows as well as national mum shows.
Edith and Clarence seldom took time away from the farm for pleasure, but they enjoyed the beauty of Hawaii while celebrating their 25th anniversary. Edith also traveled to Ireland with friends and to the East Coast a few times to visit her mother’s family.
Through the years she was a member of many organizations. She served as president of both Garfield County Pioneer Association and Pomeroy High School Alumni Association, at which time the group authored the book “Century Farms of Garfield County” in 1989.
During the Lewis and Clark Expedition Bicentennial, she gave talks to schools and organizations giving the “true story” of Sacajawea, wearing a deerskin dress. That expedition camped on what became her property in 1805.
In 2012, she received the Pomeroy Chamber of Commerce Lifetime Achievement Award for her community activities and service. Daughters of the American Revolution selected her for the “Women of History” award for her years of work with historical activities.
Edith holds current memberships with Pomeroy United Methodist Church, Daughters of the Pioneers, F.N. Chapter P.E.O., Garfield County Historical Society, Eastern Washington Agricultural Museum, Daughters of the American Revolution, Hi-Lo Chrysanthemum Society and All Seasons Garden Club.
Her greatest joy was her family, which includes Suzanne Grove, Gary (Janice) Cole, granddaughters Nicole Maltby and partner Jeremy Nagowski and Kristen Maltby Hughes (Mike), great-grandson, Cole and Hayden Hughes.
Funeral services are planned for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Pomeroy Nazarene Church in Pomeroy.
Memorial contributions may be made to United Methodist Church c/o Charles Woody, P.O. Box 127 or Eastern Washington Ag Museum c/o Jay Franks P.O. Box 326, all Pomeroy, WA 99347.
