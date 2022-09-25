Edith Carol Rogers passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
Carol was born on Dec. 17, 1956, to Ronald and Shirley Purcell. In her younger years Carol was very active in 4-H. She loved to ride and show her horse Honey. She was a member of the Rustlers Drill Team and won many awards with the group.
Carol married Ralph Rogers and together they had a daughter, Ivanna Marie. They later divorced.
Carol’s greatest joy in life was her daughter and her grandchildren. They loved spending time together.
She struggled with health issues in her life but she never let them hold her back. Carol earned her Bachelors of Art in Business from Washington State University. After college Carol worked at the Pearl in Pullman. She made and sold beautiful jewelry. She spent the last 20 years working for Regence and was a dedicated employee.
Carol was a free spirit and lived life her own way. She had a witty sense of humor that will be greatly missed.
Carol is survived by her daughter Ivanna Rogers (George). Grandchildren Kaya Harrington, Ally Brown (Jimmy), Tristan Abdul, and Joe Besaw. Mother Shirley Purcell. Siblings Steve Purcell (Mary Lea), Pam Benedict (Mitch), Patty Besst (Mark), sister-in-law Mary Purcell, and many nieces and nephews.
Carol was preceded in death by her father Ronald Purcell, brother Kevin Purcell and sister Christy DeBoer.
A family memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lewis Clark Animal Shelter or to a charity of your choice.