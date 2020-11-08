Edith C. Vannoy of Lewiston died at her son’s home in Spokane on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020. She was 105 years old. Her beautiful smile, positive outlook on life and her sense of humor will be missed by all.
She was born Edith Correna Webb, the fifth of six siblings, on Sept. 30, 1915, to Ernest and Lula Webb in Reubens. She had an older brother, Fred, who died before her birth, older sisters Marie, Ruth and Eupha and a younger brother, Marvin. When she graduated from the eighth grade, she was scored second only to her cousin, for the required testings to be taken by the entire state of Idaho. Growing up in Reubens, she was very close to her mother’s mother, “Ma Prine.” The family moved to Craigmont, where Edith graduated with honors from high school in 1933.
While working for the Forest Service in Orofino, Edith met Al Vannoy and they were married Nov. 23, 1938. This was the beginning of a wonderful 76-year marriage. They farmed in Cavendish for nearly 50 years and raised their children, Janet, Don and Stan. In August of 1958, Janet died in a tragic car accident at the age of 17.
Edith was very involved with the Cavendish Methodist Church, where she was Sunday School and Bible School teacher among many other duties. It seemed as if any occasion, such as bridal and baby showers, warranted a program orchestrated by Edie with hilarious skits and music. She loved playing the piano and gave lessons at home. Nearly every family get-together with her sisters and families would culminate into hours of piano music and singing.
After retiring, the Vannoys spent many winters in Arizona, traveling and making new friends. They also took several trips around the country to further Edith’s research of family genealogy. She traced the Vannoy name back to the 14th century Huguenots and also wrote a book on the Webb family history. In 2003, the Vannoys bought a home in Lewiston and after Al died in 2015, Edith moved in to Brookdale Senior Living in Lewiston where she was affectionately called “Miss Edie.”
At the age of 96, Edie published a book with the help of friend, Les Huntley. Her talent, dry wit and ability to find humor in difficult times brought to life many of Al’s colorful adventures. Growing up in North Carolina, he and his father and brother left during the Great Depression. They headed west to find employment and eventually started farming in Idaho. Al and Ocie’s journey was very nearly a “Grapes of Wrath” experience. To have listened and learned from two centurions whose minds stayed keen brought our family a wealth of history and heritage.
Edith’s hobby was making dolls with clay heads and hands complete with elaborate costumes and furniture. Each doll seemed to take on a distinct personality.
She is survived by her sons, Don (Joyce) Vannoy of Spokane and Stan (Susan) Vannoy of Lewiston; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Memorials may be sent to the Cavendish Methodist Church or Orchards United Methodist Church. There will be a graveside service at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston at 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14. At her request, there will be no reception after. In her own words, she didn’t want a gathering that could become a “super spreader” event.
Please sign the online guest book at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.