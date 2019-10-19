Edith Ann Jacobsen, 76, of Clarkston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at her home from a heart attack.
She was born May 2, 1943, in Chewelah, Wash., to Walter H. Poetter and Edith P. (Meadows) Poetter. She graduated from Chewelah High School.
Edith worked as a nurses aide at St. Luke’s Hospital in Spokane, where she met Jack O. Jacobsen, and the two of them were married July 17, 1965, in Chewelah. Jack was a retired baker. Edith also found work at Montgomery Ward in Spokane. She graduated from a children’s literature course, writing stories for Highlights for Children magazine.
Her husband, Jack, passed away in 2017.
She is survived by her daughter, Janette M. Mann, of Statesville, N.C.; and grandsons Lee T. Mann, of Suwanee, Ga., and Garrett J. Mann, of Vancouver, Wash.
Edith will be laid to rest today. Pastor Herb Boreson, of Clarkston, will be the officiant.
