Edison Festus Arthur, 69, died Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, in Lapwai.
Edison was born Dec. 10, 1952, in Grangeville to David Arthur and Clara (Lockwood) Arthur. He grew up in Kamiah and moved to Lewiston in 1966, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1972. Edison was employed at Omark Industries for several years and Clearwater River Casino until retirement. He was a member of the Nez Perce Tribe.
Edison married Benedicta Scott and they had a daughter, Catherine Big Man (William), of Lewiston, and a son, David Eli Arthur (Kara), of Chicago. In addition to his children, Edison is survived by three brothers, Isaiah Arthur, of Pullman, David Victor Arthur, of Pocatello, Idaho, Aaron Arthur, of Warm Springs, Ore.; two sisters, Verna Johnson, of Cherokee, N.C., and Donna Konen, of Lewiston; granddaughters Dawn Big Man and Julianne Big Man; and two great-granddaughters, Scarlett Big Man and Aurora Wheeler.
Edison was preceded in death by his parents, David and Clara Arthur; two brothers, Mark and Walter Arthur; paternal grandparents Reverend Mark and Mary Arthur; maternal grandparents Lincoln and Amy Lockwood; and a great-grandson, Jordan Big Man.
A funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai with burial to follow at Kamiah First Presbyterian Church in east Kamiah.