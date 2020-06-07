Eddie R. Hosley passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, May 24, 2020, surrounded by family and friends after a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.
Ed was born Feb. 7, 1949, at St. Joseph’s Hospital and was raised in Lewiston. He attended Lewiston High School and graduated in 1967. While in school, he played football for the Bengals while also working at the local Buttrey’s grocery store. After graduation, Ed and Sonya Twilegar were married and the couple welcomed a son, Clay, in August 1968. The couple later divorced.
Ed enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1968 and completed his basic training at Fort Lewis, Wash., before heading to South Korea. While there, he was deployed to secure active fire areas in the Korean DMZ. He returned from Korea in late 1970 and met his wife, JoAnn Carlstrom, in Lewiston. The couple were married Aug. 26, 1971, in Lewiston at the Orchards Community Church and were together 48 years. Ed continued to serve in the Army Reserves until 1974.
After returning home from active military duty, Ed enrolled in courses at Lewis-Clark State College before starting his plumbing and steamfitting apprenticeship at Cash’s Plumbing and Heating in Lewiston. In 1975, he and his family moved from Lewiston to the Tri-Cities, Wash., area to complete his journeyman certification at Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 598 in Pasco and to work on several industrial construction projects at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.
In the decade that followed, Ed worked on many projects across the country, including nuclear power plants in Washington, Georgia and southern Idaho; a coal power plant in Boardman, Ore.; the new recovery boiler at Potlatch in Lewiston; and the Vaughn Hubbard Snake River Bridge refurbishment in Pasco. He was a talented welder and could build anything with his hands.
In 1988, the family moved from the Tri-Cities to Kendrick, where Ed took a job in the plumbing shop at Washington State University. He would go on to work nearly 24 years at Washington State University before retiring in 2011. Ed loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, snowmobiling and riding ATVs. In 2001, the couple bought a house in Pierce and the wonderful people and beautiful environment there brought him so much joy that you could almost guarantee he would be in Pierce every weekend and any other chance he could get. He truly loved spending time with people wherever he was, and when around him, no one was a stranger.
Ed is survived by his wife, JoAnn, of Kendrick; his three children, son Clay and wife Lily, of Pierce, son Jarrod and wife Erin, of Hillsboro, Ore., and daughter Nova, of Winchester; four grandchildren, granddaughter Kelsie and husband Kody Heath, of Kendrick, granddaughter Brittany and fiancé Colton Rose, of Pierce, granddaughter Trinity, of Kendrick, and grandson Asher, of Hillsboro, Ore.; two great-grandchildren, Emmett and Dixie Heath, of Kendrick; and his brother, Ron Stevens, of Sunnyside, Wash.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Katherine Stevens, of Lewiston.
A celebration of life will be hosted at 11 a.m. July 25 at the Kendrick Veterans of Foreign Wars. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to the Kendrick VFW, Post 3913.