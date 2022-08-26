Eddie LeRoy Anderson, 79, passed away at his Juliaetta home, surrounded by his family Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 20, 1943, to Irene Carlson and Edwin Anderson in Orofino.
Ed attended his early school years in Pierce and in the second grade, he moved in with Ernest and Rannie (Pa and Ma) Vine and they raised him as their own son. He attended Elk River High School, where he excelled in football and basketball, graduating as Valedictorian of his class in 1961. While attending high school and college, Ed spent his summers peeling poles, logging and driving truck for Emry Hall.
After high school, he attended the University of Idaho with a basketball scholarship and ended up playing football until an injury cut that short. He then received a Bachelor of Science degree in education in 1967.
After college, Ed was a teacher in Elk River for a year and then he moved to Cottonwood, where he taught at Prairie High School for nine years. While teaching biology and physical education at Prairie, he also coached football, basketball and track. They had many successful seasons and he was affectionately known by his students as “Physical Ed.”
He continued to log in the summers and his love for the woods took over and he started E.L. Anderson Logging.
He met and married Peggy Goeckner in 1972 and they made their home in Keuterville and they had three children, Tracy, Eddie and Mark. They later divorced in 1986.
He later met the love of his life, Connie Vallem, in 1990, and they married July 18, 1992. When he married Connie, he gained two children, Tate and Carrie. They made their home in Craigmont.
He continued to log until he “retired” in 2007. Although, he never fully retired.
He loved being in the woods, studying logging history and the old Potlatch camps. He was instrumental about rediscovering the old town site of Anoka.
He was often found at his son’s logging job, with a large pot of goulash ready for when the boys got back to camp. He loved hunting, spending time with his children, camping with friends, watching his grandchildren play sports and spending time with his beloved dog, Annie.
He is survived by his wife, Connie Anderson; children Tracy Adams, Eddie (Candra) Anderson, Mark (Stacy) Anderson, Tate Vallem and Carrie Vallem; additionally, he is survived by 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren and his siblings Sally Roberts and Naydene Velez.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prairie High School Athletic Department, 53 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood, ID 83522.
There will be a celebration of Ed’s life at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 10, at the Cottonwood City Hall, 506 King St., Cottonwood.
Lunch will be provided, so please come and share your stories.