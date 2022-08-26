Eddie LeRoy Anderson, 79, passed away at his Juliaetta home, surrounded by his family Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, after a long battle with cancer. He was born Jan. 20, 1943, to Irene Carlson and Edwin Anderson in Orofino.

Ed attended his early school years in Pierce and in the second grade, he moved in with Ernest and Rannie (Pa and Ma) Vine and they raised him as their own son. He attended Elk River High School, where he excelled in football and basketball, graduating as Valedictorian of his class in 1961. While attending high school and college, Ed spent his summers peeling poles, logging and driving truck for Emry Hall.