Eddie Lavern Boller, 86, of Pullman and formerly of Potlatch and Lewiston, passed Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at Regency Pullman.
Eddie was born Sept. 21, 1935, to Warren G. McCuistion and Ollie Dee Fields McCuistion in Hobbs, N.M. Her family moved to Chesaw, Wash., when she was 5. Her mother passed shortly thereafter. Around the age of 13, they moved to the Potlatch area. She attended school on Moscow Mountain and was a member of the class of 1953 at Potlatch High School. She worked as an accounts receivable clerk for the Mercantile Store owned by Potlatch Corporation. At the age of 18, she purchased a company home from Potlatch Corporation. She cared for her ailing father until his passing in 1959.
In 1955, Eddie married Kenneth Stephens Boller in Potlatch. They lived in the Potlatch area, as well as Superior, Stites, Kamiah and eventually ended up in Lewiston. There, she finished raising her children and stayed until several years after Kenneth’s passing in 1999. She then moved back to Potlatch and was there until January 2021.
Eddie worked outside the home in many capacities. In the earlier years, she supported her family with her seamstress skills. She cleaned houses, was a dog sitter for friends and was chauffeur to her boys in their earlier financial endeavors. She worked retail for a short time in the valley at a friend’s clothing store. She loved helping customers put together a fashionable outfit — accessories included, of course. She was very talented and crafty; painting, silk flower arranging, and her passion for flowers and plants was undeniable as proof of the very beautiful, colorful surrounding you were met by in her home and gardens. Her pantry was always filled with hundreds of jars of canned fruits and vegetables. She was a great cook, and her baking skills were phenomenal. No one went hungry in her home.
She is survived by her children, Denise, of Pullman; her eldest son Pete, of Lenore; daughter-in-law Pam; only grandchild, Olivia; and youngest son, Bruce, of Lewiston. Her special longtime friends: Joan, Vicki, Sue and Wilma, Also nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews too many to count. And all the other special people she treated as her own.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, James Carol McCuistion, Erlene Swayze, Prebble Irene Branger and Peggy Joyce Benedict; her husband, Kenneth; and most recently, her longtime companion, David Charles Harris.
There will be no service per her wishes. If you would like to honor Eddie, do as she would. Plant a flower, pull a weed, pet a puppy, bake banana bread for a friend. Be kind and do something to help a family member, friend, neighbor or stranger.
Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse is caring for the family. Online condolences may be left at kramercares.com.