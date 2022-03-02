Ed Lear Jr., 52, of Clarkston, unexpectedly passed away Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at Tri-State Memorial Hospital.
Ed’s passion in life was loving his family and friends and working at his shop, A to Z Upholstery. Ed was always the best at playing pranks, telling jokes and helping everyone in the community.
Ed is survived by his loving wife who he always referred to as his beautiful bride, April Lear; mother-in-law Chris Alexander; brother-in-law Leon Hammons; father Ed Lear Sr.; and siblings Brian, Michael and Eileen.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. March 20 at Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.