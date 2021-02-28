Earl West Brown, known by his family as Peter, was born June 24, 1925, in Lewiston to Earl B. Brown and Maude Evelyn West. He was the youngest of five children, following his siblings Richard, Audrie, Robert and Olive.
Earl was a cheerleader at Lewiston Senior High School, graduating in 1943. He graduated from the Air Command and Staff College, United States Air Force Air University at Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, Ala., in 1963.
Earl married Norma Caroline King on Sept. 15, 1946, at the Episcopal Church of the Nativity in Lewiston. Their son, Michael, was born Nov. 2, 1958. Earl and Norma were married until her death on March 18, 1998. Earl is survived by Michael and Michael’s wife, Crystal; their daughters, Cindi and Megan; Cindi’s husband, Clayton Moores, and their children, Aubrie and McKenna; and Megan’s husband, Chris Watson.
Earl enlisted in the Army Air Corps in 1943 and received his commission as a second lieutenant Nov. 18, 1944, transferring to the Air Force in 1947. He served on combat flight crews in bombers and refuelers through most of his 27-year career, achieving the aeronautical rating of Master Navigator in 1966 and receiving Air Force Commendation Medals for meritorious service in 1966 and 1969. His family was stationed at numerous domestic air bases during his career, and he was temporarily stationed overseas on several occasions. Earl retired in 1970 as a lieutenant colonel and moved his family back to his and Norma’s Lewiston home.
In Lewiston, Earl began a business constructing single-family homes for speculative sale. He also volunteered as a scoutmaster for the Boy Scouts of America and at the Lewiston Chamber of Commerce Information Center. He enjoyed hunting upland game, camping, fishing, boating and playing golf. He was a skilled woodworker, constructing numerous pieces of fine furniture, including two rolltop desks and a grandfather clock.
Earl moved to Lakewood, Colo., in 2005 to join his family, where he continued camping, fishing, golf, woodworking and riding the family jet skis. He participated in the Foothills Golf Course Senior Golf League through the fall of 2020. In 2013, with his family he established a second home near Crested Butte in Gunnison County, Colo., where they explored the mountains and streams, fished, hiked and boated on Blue Mesa Reservoir. He lived independently in his Lakewood condominium until his death. He generously contributed to numerous charities.
Just before Christmas 2020, Earl was diagnosed with brain cancer and passed peacefully at his home Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. He received a military funeral Feb. 19, 2021, at Fort Logan Cemetery.