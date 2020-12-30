“Handlebars”
Our loving dad, husband, grandpa and friend, Earl Wayne Cox, passed Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, at his home in Lewiston.
Born May 26, 1937, to James and Mary Cox at Dustin, Okla. He was the youngest of their 11 children. The family later moved to Wenatchee, Wash., and to Plummer, Idaho, where he attended school.
In November 1954, he married Doris Cox at Moscow. They made their first home at honeymoon cottage, as they called it, in Sanders, Idaho. Together they raised three daughters. For many years, they lived in St. Maries and then Elk River, where he worked in the woods. In 1975, he purchased his first log truck and added more trucks over the years, forming Cox Trucking.
He was an extremely hard worker, finally hanging up his tin hat at age 70 to spend retirement years in Lewiston.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time at their getaway house, “The Mudhole,” in Elk River, camping, traveling, boating, auto mechanicing, crafting hunting knives from found items and growing the best garden veggies to share. Most of all, Dad believed family was the most important element to life — and the best times are being surrounded by family and friends. He was never too busy to visit with you or help you out. He spent his whole life doing caring things for family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Doris, at the family home; daughters Judy (John) Dahl and Deborah Griffin; grandchildren Bill (Brandi) Dahl, Kandy (Lance) Dennler, Terry (Chrissy) Hunt and Shaun (Bekah) Griffin; great-grandchildren Dylan and Kai Dahl, Brandie and Chaylee McCleese, Taylor Hunt, Maci and Zachary Dahl; and many special family members and friends.
Preceding him were his parents; siblings; daughter Mary Hunt Plunklett; grandaughter Chanda Le Morris; grandson Nathan John Dahl; father- and mother-in-law, Allen and Jayne Titus.
Hold on tight to those dear until we can gather safely in a celebration of life.