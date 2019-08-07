We lost a loving husband, dad, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend to many on Monday, Aug. 5, 2019. Earl Pepper, 81, of Lewiston, passed away at home, knowing he had a great life and was so loved by his family and many friends.
Earl was born Feb. 7, 1938, in American Falls, Idaho, to Ned and Maleta Pepper. When he was born, his Grandmother Tripp called him our “precious little boy.” He was the first grandbaby born into this family. Now he will join his firstborn daughter, Katherine, parents, grandparents and little sister Linda, in heaven.
Earl graduated from high school in Salmon, Idaho, in 1955. That summer, he started working for the Bureau of Public Roads, a job he worked in for 38 years, plus two years saved-up sick leave days. His job took him to many different places. In 1956, he started working on the Lewis-Clark Highway between Kooskia and Lolo, Mont. He would like the record to show he and Henry Gini pulled their house trailers by a caterpillar tractor through an unfinished road to reside at Pete King Creek until the completion of the highway.
On May 10, 1957, he married Lucille Johnson, from Kooskia. They lived in Alaska, Oregon, Washington, California and Idaho until he retired in 1995, and they bought a place in Tammany. He took great pride in their property, with many people commenting “your fields look like a golf course.” His dream in retirement was to raise and race quarter horses, and he did this for 20 years. Their horses won many races, with two of them receiving the honor of being named the Quarter Horses of the Year. Earl put his heart and soul into racing. The Northern Quarter Horse Association presented him with an award for all his dedication to the racing association. Earl loved attending rodeos, especially the National Finals Rodeo in Las Vegas every year. He loved to hunt and fish, and enjoyed attending Lewis-Clark State College basketball games, watching Gonzaga basketball and spending time with his family and friends. Earl was a life member of the Elks Club and a member of the Moose Lodge.
Earl’s family that so sadly had to say goodbye to him are Lucille, his wife of more than 60 years; children Patty (Tim) Switzer and Kenny (Michelle) Pepper; grandchildren Hannah and Neil Switzer, and Alicia (Adam) Darr and Erika Pepper; great-grandchildren Isla and Grady Darr; and Earl’s younger brothers, Don and Dennis Pepper.
The family would like to thank the St. Joseph Family Hospice for its care during these past few months.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Mountain View Funeral Home in Lewiston, with burial to follow at Lewis-Clark Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow.
In lieu of flowers, an account has been opened at all Potlatch Credit Union branches, where memorial donations may be given. In 2020, an Earl Pepper Memorial Scholarship will be given to a student of the Lewiston High School graduating class who plans to pursue a medical degree. Let’s find a cure for cancer.