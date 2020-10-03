Earl Leo Cooper was born April 24, 1924, to Earl and Hilda Cooper. Earl passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020.
The most important meeting of his life occurred in the fall of 1930 when he met LaGracia Giardinelli. It was the first day of Mrs. Patrick’s first grade. Thirteen years later, they sealed their partnership.
Earl and his friend Bob Peterson volunteered for service with the U.S. Army during World War II. Earl joined the 10th Mountain Division and, as a combat medic, was awarded the Combat Medical Badge for service in Italy.
After the war. Earl and LaGracia decided Earl should take advantage of the “G.I. Bill of Rights” and in 1953, Earl graduated with honors with a Bachelor of Science degree and a doctor of veterinary medicine degree. They also had been joined by three sons, Robert, Thomas and William. A year later, the family moved to Missoula, Mont. During the next 20 years, Earl and LaGracia were able to raise their sons and build a very successful veterinary practice.
In 1979, Earl and LaGracia decided it was time for an 8-to-5 job until retirement in 1986, Earl was employed by the USDA. At retirement, they returned to their home on the shore of Flathead Lake in Western Montana. They also maintained winter quarters in Asotin and later moved to a residence in the Clarkston Heights.
Earl and LaGracia had the travel bug and spent most of the retirement years on the go and making many lasting friendships.
Earl was preceded in death by his wonderful partner of 70-plus years, LaGracia, and both his father and mother.
Earl is survived by sons Robert (Gail), Thomas (Tana) and William (Lynda). There are seven grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Dad’s wishes were for no services to be held. In honor of his memory, donations may be made to the Asotin-Anatone Education Foundation, P.O. Box 334, Asotin, WA 99402.