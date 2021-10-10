Grandpa Beck passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at his home in Orofino at the age of 96.
Earl was born Dec. 29, 1924, in a tent at 10 below zero, in Tamarack, Idaho. Earl was the son of James (Slim) and Corles Jones Beck. Earl and his siblings, Harold and Marie, were raised around the Orofino area.
On July 21, 1944, Earl and his cousin Ike Beck enlisted into the U.S. Army on their Buddy Plan in Spokane. He went from Fort Lewis to Camp Roberts for basic training; after basic training, Earl went on to Fort Orchard, Calif., where he was loaded onto a cattle railcar and sent to Fort Lawton in Seattle; from there, he was sent by ship to Honolulu and then to Saipan before arriving to Okinawa. Earl was platoon guide, platoon runner and assistant radio man.
On May 3, 1945, Earl was performing his platoon runner duties when a mortar shell landed in front of him, he spent eight days in the field hospital before being flown out to Guam. Once in Guam, medical personnel got him stabilized to send on to the amputee rehabilitation facility in Brigham City, Utah (Bushnell Army Hospital) where he would once again be reunited with his cousin Ike. After a total of 11 months in the hospital, Earl was discharged on March 21, 1946, with a Purple Heart medal. When he was 94 years old, he was able to revisit some of these places when he and Tamara took a trip to Denver.
When Earl arrived home from the service, he was active in the VFW for 75 years, OCI Committee and the Ridge Runners Snowmobile Club. Earl was a man with a true passion for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling and spending time at the mining claim with his friends and family. He even took an earlier retirement from the Idaho Highway Department after 23 years, so that he would have time to enjoy his hobbies with his children and grandchildren. Earl would ride miles and miles in the backcountry on his four-wheelers and snowmobiles; he loved teaching his grandchildren how to “drive” him around.
Family meant everything to Grandpa. There wasn’t a wedding, graduation, birthday, Thanksgiving or Christmas that he would miss. Thanksgiving stuffing would already be spoken for as to who was making it — Grandpa.
Grandpa liked to travel to new places; Alaska, Mexico, Australia, Yellowstone and tour museums are just some of the places that he loved to tell stories about.
Earl is survived by his brother Harold. He is also survived by three sons, Rick (Meg), Gordon (Kathryn) and Dean (Carolyn); and grandchildren Drew and Jillian (Bryan), Tamara (David), Crystal (Grant), Patrick (Jordyn) and Kyle. He also leaves behind great-grandchildren Dawson, Elizabeth, Caleb, Matthew, Hallie, Pacen; and a great-great-granddaughter, Rylee. Earl is survived by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, James “Slim” Beck; mother, Corles Jones Beck; his sister, Marie; and one nephew.
Per Earl’s wishes, he has been cremated and there will not be a public funeral.
A social gathering for friends and family will be held at 1 p.m. Oct. 16 at the VFW Hall in Orofino.