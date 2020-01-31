Earl Dale Kincheloe, 70, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, of brain cancer at Transitional Care of Cascadia in Lewiston.
Earl was born Feb. 17, 1949, at Kellogg, Idaho, to Dale and Mary Kincheloe. He graduated high school at Pomeroy. Earl joined the U.S. Navy and was on the USS Enterprise, and later moved to Lewiston.
Survivors include three sons, Chad Kincheloe, of Moscow, Brad Kincheloe, of Portland, Ore., and Dustin Kincheloe, of Lewiston; seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; and one sister, Judy Wallace (Russ), of Asotin.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
There will be no service.
We would like to thank the staff at Transitional Care of Cascadia and Hospice for the excellent loving care. It meant so much to his family.