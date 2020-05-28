Our dad, husband, grandfather, great-grandfather and uncle, Earl Allen Isbell, of Lewiston, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at the age of 86.
Dad was born March 8, 1934, in Yale, Okla., to James J. Isbell and Lois Long Isbell. He came from humble beginnings, working in fields picking cotton until his mid-teens. At age 16, he relocated to northern Idaho, where he would meet and marry the love of his life.
On June 8, 1952, he wed Vera Mae Marshall. They were wed almost 68 years. During that time, they raised five daughters, Francine (Don) Mills, of Fernwood, Idaho, Charlotte Peterson, of Longview, Wash., Patty Isbell (Willard Moore), of Polson, Mont., Terry McGarvey (Jim), of Lewiston, and Cindy Frank (deceased). Their children gave them many grandchildren (18), great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
At 18, he decided to serve his country and joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a cook and could make a great cake from scratch. After serving his country, he started his logging career, which took him all over the country. Logging took him to Alaska three times. It was a place he really enjoyed because he loved his job and he loved to fish. Most of the time, though, he spent in northern Idaho. He enjoyed long days of falling trees and was featured as a logger on a log drive in the movie “Charlie, the Lonesome Cougar.”
He did not take kindly to retirement and turned to carpentry as a hobby, building a piece of artwork for every person in his family. He built a beautiful china hutch for Mom from a tree he fell in the backyard of their home. It was a gift she deeply treasures. Dad even built little trinket boxes he gave to the women at the different nursing homes in the community and he made small peaveys he gave to the men.
Dad and Mom also worked very hard making their home a paradise. Dad would help with the mowing and gardening while Mom used every square inch she could find to plant her flowers. It was a true partnership.
In 1974, Dad rededicated his life to God as a Seventh-day Adventist. He stated before his passing, “My mom raised me to be a good man, a Godly man.” He enjoyed reading his Bible and sharing Scripture.
Dad was preceded in death by his parents, brother Eugene, sister Wanda, daughter Cindy, and grandchildren Aaron, Jeremy and Jessica.
As per his request, there will be no service. He will be cremated and his remains will be placed near the burial of his beloved animals surrounded by pine trees.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the charity of your choice.