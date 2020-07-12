Earl A. Loomis passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, June 26, 2020, in the Hospice House of Spokane.
He was a loving and giving husband and father. Earl and Mary were married for 61 years. Providing for family was always at the forefront of his thoughts. Earl was born May 20, 1936, in the Lewiston Orchards.
Earl began working at the Lewis-Clark Hotel while still a young man. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1954. Soon after, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until 1957. He was stationed in Hawaii. Earl enjoyed riding his motorcycle around the island. Upon return, he met the love of his life, Mary Ellen Cook, of Juliaetta, and they were married Oct. 10, 1959, at the Methodist Church of Lewiston. Earl was a successful young businessman at Weisfields Jewelers in Lewiston and Bellingham, Wash.
Earl received his college education at Lewis-Clark State College and received his English degree in 1972. While attending school, he was offered and accepted the position of assistant financial aid director and soon after the financial aid director of LCSC. Earl completed his time at LCSC as assistant dean of students. Earl completed his working career as a car salesman. He enjoyed working for Rich and Ryan Rogers. He was at Rogers Motors for 27 years.
Earl was well-liked and had a kind personality. His passions included reading, writing short stories and tennis. He was an avid tennis player, and many of his eight children became players. Earl began playing during the 1970s tennis boom. Earl’s most notable victory was winning the St. Joe’s Tennis Tournament. He also volunteered in building the Indoor Tennis Center at LCSC. Earl taught all his children to drive and helped them all buy their first cars. Earl enjoyed traveling to visit family and had many trips to the coast. Later in life, Earl and Mary enjoyed sharing time together watching the Seattle Mariners and Seahawks.
Earl was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Loomis; mother Gladys Loomis; his brothers, Leroy and Carl; his sisters, Alma Knight and Berneice Hafer; and grandchild Alexander Loomis. He is survived by his wife, Mary; their eight children, Brian (Cindy) Loomis, Scott (LuRie) Loomis, Kimberly (Jayson) Bennett, Stephanie (Carey) Trowbridge, Bradley (Camille) Loomis, Debra (Ron) Church, Douglas Loomis and Stephen (Cassandra) Loomis; and his brother, Raymond (Linda) Loomis. Earl was a proud grandfather of 15 and great-grandfather of four. His grandfather, Daniel Loomis, lived until age 99 and was a Civil War veteran and died in Miles City, Mont.
We will love you forever. We dearly miss you and will remember you forever.
A celebration of life will be from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 8 at the Lewiston Elks Lodge, 3444 Country Club Drive, Lewiston. All are welcome to attend and share their memories.