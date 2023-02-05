E. Lorraine Smith

(Edith) Lorraine Smith peacefully passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at home after a short but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 70 years of age.

Lorraine was born on Feb. 12, 1952, to Orville Jr. and Lois (Mohr) Eller in Lewiston. She was the eldest of their three children. While growing up in Kooskia, Lorraine was a waitress, often right next to her mother. Upon graduating from Clearwater Valley High School in 1970, she moved to Washington, D.C., to work in administration for the FBI. On May 7, 1973, she met Gregory M. Smith, then a Sergeant in the U.S. Marine Corps., and the two were married later that fall on Sept. 7, 1973, in Upper Marlboro, Md. In 1975, they moved to Kokomo, Ind., and then moved to Lorraine’s hometown of Kooskia in 1977, where she resumed working as a waitress at the Syringa Cafe in Syringa, Idaho. Lorraine and Greg managed the Syringa Cafe in 1986. In April 1987, they purchased the Middlefork Cafe, and it remained a family owned/operated business to which many would travel just a few, or hundreds of miles for the outstanding food, conversation and the genuine care Lorraine and Greg showed their customers, treating everyone like family. They had two children: Mark (Tammy) Smith and Sarah Smith.