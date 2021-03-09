E. Calvin Kautz passed on to his Heavenly home Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at the age of 96.
He was born June 14, 1924, in Witten, S.D., as the eighth of nine children to Ernest and Pearl Kautz. His father was a mechanic and his mother was an angel, creating a loving home life with many challenges. This family in rural South Dakota survived burned out businesses, the Dust Bowl, the Depression and finally World War II. Dependence on God, family and neighbors was the only way of life. He graduated from Custer High School in June 1942.
After completing his tour in the Pacific for the U.S. Navy during World War II, Calvin attended the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology in Rapid City, S.D., earning his engineering degree in June 1951. He married Doris Johnson in June 1950, had two children, and soon went to work for Boeing in Seattle. God blessed them with three additional children and 35 years of a career with Boeing, camping trips, Church building projects and missionary adventures. He is remembered for building the family home in Seattle, being a helpful friend to all and carry on the legacy of “God, Family and Neighbors.”
Eight years after Doris passed away, Calvin relocated to Lewiston to be near family. During exercise class at church, Calvin met Jan, his future wife. They were married in April 2006 and had a life filled with traveling to see family and friends, fishing and 15 years of singing with the Valley Singers at Nursing Homes in the area. Calvin was a great dad to Jan’s four children as well.
Calvin is survived by his wife, Jan; five children; 11 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again. The family suggests honoring Calvin with a donation to: Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston, ID 83501.