Dwight was born March 3, 1948, in Lewiston to Genevieve “Penny” Switzler and Kenneth Williams, of Lapwai, and passed away Sunday, June 26, 2022, because of complications of diabetes.
He is survived by his loving wife, Jenny, of 53 years, April Skahan, Jenifer Williams and Alice and Dan Spaulding, their four children Pauline (Shayley and Krisalyn), Loretta (Tuff and Breia), Daniel and Betsy, all of Lapwai, and his grandson Sky Watters, of Sweetwater, granddaughter Lydia Skahan-McCloud and her husband Red Bear McCloud and great grandson, Red “Baby” Bear William McCloud, also of Lapwai. He is also survived by his stepfather, Donald Jones, his brother, Alex Williams Sr., his wife Joyce and his sister Wilma Williams and her granddaughters Krystal and Callie, Virginia “Ginger” Williams, Maria Williams and Titus Williams as well as Kim Taylor and family. He was preceded in death by his mother, Penny, and brother Kenny Williams Jr.
He is an enrolled member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation; he is also Nez Perce and Assiniboine Sioux. He is incredibly proud of his culture and Native heritage. He often shared his traditional knowledge.
Dwight retired as the facilities director from the Clearwater River Casino after 19-plus years of dedicated service.
He was a longtime practicing member of the Bahai faith active in the local Lapwai community, and was also recognized as a spiritual elder within the Sundance community. He participated in Sundance for more than 20 years in Montana and North and South Dakota. Recently, he participated in the local Sundance along with his nephews and nieces.
Dwight loved hunting, fishing, and harvesting traditional roots and materials with his family. He was self-taught and enjoyed playing the Native American flute, listening to R&B and soul music from the ’60s and powwow jams. He had several woodworking projects in progress. One of his greatest joys was watching his granddaughter, grandson-in-law, and great-grandson dance at powwows. He was an avid Lapwai Wildcat sports fan. Dwight especially loved cheering on his grandsons and many nephews during basketball season. He, his family and grandpup made the trip to the boys state basketball tournament each year.
Dwight enjoyed traveling across Indian Country. When Sky and Lydia were young, they would take summer trips to powwows, national parks, and the mountains. They marveled at the wonder of the Grand Canyon and drove through picturesque Yellowstone National Park where Dwight was always on the lookout for wildlife. He looked forward to buffalo hunting trips to Montana with his daughter, granddaughter and nephews.
Always an activist, he was among the first group of warriors who defended Tribal fishing rights at Rapid River. He took his nephews to Standing Rock to stand with the Water Protectors and added the Nez Perce Flag to the row of tribal flags along the entry of the encampment.
Services will be held 10 a.m. today at the Pi-Nee-Waus in Lapwai. Burial will be at the Jonas Cemetery in Sweetwater following the services, with a dinner at the Pi-Nee-Waus.
Arlene Henry will serve as head cook for the family.