Dwight Inman Zeller, of Troy, died Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Good Samaritan Moscow Village. He was 91.
Dwight was born Nov. 4, 1928, in Whitewood, S.D., to Leonard and Lilly Zeller. He grew up in Whitewood, Plummer and Garfield.
Dwight served in the U.S. Army from 1950-52 in the Korean War. Dwight married Joann Jacobson on May 14, 1952, in Moscow, and they made their home in Troy and had four children. Dwight worked for the Northern Pacific and Burlington Northern railroads for 42 years, taking early retirement in 1987.
He enjoyed working in the garden with his flowers, especially the irises. He was an active member of the Troy Lutheran Church and Senior Citizens Club in both Troy and Deary.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.
He is survived by his wife, Joann, at their family home; children Lavern (Sandra), of Holly, Mich., Arlene (Mike) Elliott, of Spokane, Wilma (Dennis) Zeller, of Moscow, and Leon, of Elgin, Ill.; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and his brother, Robert (Lauretta) Zeller, of Troy.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Troy Lutheran Church, with burial following at Burnt Ridge Cemetery and later a meal back at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Troy Ambulance Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel of Moscow and condolences can be left at www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.