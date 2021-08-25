Dwight Bershaw

Dwight Eugene Bershaw, 54, was born Oct. 23, 1966, in Lewiston to Jim and Connie Bershaw, joining his older brother, Darren, followed four years later by Dwayne. He passed away Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at home in Coeur d’Alene.
Dwight grew up with a loving and close family. Dwight was a very smiley baby and everyone loved him, and these traits followed him throughout his life.
Dwight loved to be around people, he played baseball all through his youth, sang in the choir all through high school, he never missed an event or dance ever. He loved to be a part of everything. He spent all 12 years in the Lewiston School District, graduating from Lewiston High School in 1985. He then joined the Idaho National Guard to help pay for college at the University of Idaho. Dwight helped found the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house, and made lifelong friendships with many of his brothers. Dwight then moved to Twin Falls and started work at Kelly Garden Center as a landscape architect. During his time in Twin Falls, he completed his Idaho Landscape Architect License, and met his future wife, Ali Arambarri. They were married July 26, 1997, in Pocatello. A year later, they moved from Twin Falls to Coeur d’Alene. Dwight’s life dream was to live in Coeur d’Alene and raise a family here. He got that wish and went to work for Clearwater Summit Group as a landscape architect.
Dwight was deeply dedicated to his family and enjoyed his children growing up and going to every activity and event that he possibly could — juggling performances, soccer games, baseball games, plays, dance recitals, cross country and track meets. He always encouraged them and supported everything they did. He was a fantastic father and husband. He cherished his wife, Ali, and would do everything he could to make her happy. He loved to send her flowers and have dinner dates with her. He supported her through good times and bad and was her protector and champion.
Dwight was well known for his volunteer work and was involved in several groups and community projects. He was one who just couldn’t say no to anyone. One of his special personal volunteer projects was with a perinatal loss group here following the loss of his and Ali’s first-born son, Nicholas James. They became leaders of the group and helped other grieving parents walk through this devastating experience as they had. It was good-sized group at the time and they wanted a project to help work through their grief, so Share Hope Garden was begun. Dwight, being a landscape architect, created a beautiful garden at Eighth and Gilbert in Coeur d’Alene where other parents could come, grieve and remember. He developed work parties for the group to accomplish, doing sections of the garden at a time and even supervised boys working on their Eagle Scout badges in Boy Scouts. He worked tirelessly and kept everyone on track. The garden was eventually given to NWSIDS for its care and oversight. His volunteer work included the East Sherman Revitalization Project, the Sorensen School grounds rejuvenation, including a student peace garden and student dedication pavers and patio. There were many others too numerous to mention, all of which were close to his heart.
In Dwight’s professional life, he was a talented and creative landscape architect and, as one of his clients commented this week, “Dwight was my landscaper extraordinaire. He didn’t just plan the most beautiful yard in all of Kootenai County and then some, he continued to help us throughout the years. He was always kind and ever helpful. He was a pure joy to know.” He worked for Clearwater Summit Group and was hired there more than 23 years ago. He developed the North Idaho region of business for Clearwater by doing what Dwight does, being creative and saying yes to everyone. He networked his way into the community. He developed relationships, whether it was clients, architects, suppliers or employees. Clearwater Summit Group will miss this great guy that made such a difference in building amazing outdoor spaces while smiling every day for 23-plus years.
Dwight is survived by his loving wife, Ali; son Chance and daughter Marissa; his mother, Connie Bershaw, of Lewiston; brother Darren (Jennifer), of Clarkston; brother Dwayne (Crystal), of Ithaca, N.Y.; mother and father-in-law Nick and Alice Arambarri, of Coeur d’Alene; sister-in-law Janie (Dave) Arambarri-Somers, of Coeur d’Alene; nieces Meagan (Asher) McCoy, Chelsey (Megan) Alder, Sara Teets (Chet) and Sloan Somers; nephews Wilson and Joseph Bershaw; and a great-nephew and great-nieces. He had many beloved cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Jim, and his stillborn son, Nicholas James.
Cremation has occurred. A memorial service is planned for 1 p.m. Saturday at Lake City Church, 6000 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d’Alene. Dwight’s family requests that masks be worn.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Sunrise Rotary Club to provide support for special projects close to Dwight’s heart: In Memory of Dwight Bershaw, Sunrise Rotary, P.O. Box 1343, Coeur d’Alene, ID 83816-1343.
The family thanks Yates Funeral Home in Coeur d’Alene for their caring services. The family gives a special thank you to Pastor Jared Cooksey from Lake City Church for his compassionate support and friendship. They would also like to acknowledge and thank the emergency responders for their efforts.
