Dwain L. Braucher, raised in Craigmont, passed on Saturday Feb. 4, 2023, at Walla Walla Veterans Home in Walla Walla, where he had been a resident since June 2021.

He was born to John W Braucher and Ethel L. (Westeman) Braucher on Feb. 11, 1940, in Keuterville. He was in the Idaho National Guard from March 31, 1957, to Feb. 4, 1959. He then joined the U.S. Army and spent most of his service time in Germany from June 7, 1960, to May 25, 1963. He enjoyed the time and people in Germany who referred to him as “Herr Braucher.” While in the Army, he was a Helicopter mechanic then later became an instructor for Helicopter mechanics. He went to a machinist training at Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla.

