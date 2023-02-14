Dwain L. Braucher, raised in Craigmont, passed Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at Walla Walla Veterans Home in Walla Walla, where he had been a resident since June 2021.
He was born to John W. Braucher and Ethel L. (Westeman) Braucher on Feb. 11, 1940, in Keuterville. He was in the Idaho National Guard from March 31, 1957, to Feb. 4, 1959. He then joined the U.S. Army and spent most of his service time in Germany from June 7, 1960, to May 25, 1963. He enjoyed the time and people in Germany, who referred to him as “Herr Braucher.” While in the Army, he was a helicopter mechanic, then later became an instructor for helicopter mechanics. He went to a machinist training at Walla Walla Community College in Walla Walla.
After finishing this training, he went to work as a machinist at Potlatch Mill and lived in Lewiston. He later moved back to Craigmont for a period of time before moving to Lewiston. He had also acquired his pilot’s license and enjoyed that for a period of time.
He enjoyed walking and had been known to sing karaoke. He has numerous nieces and nephews. Dwain was the youngest child of nine children. Deceased siblings are Nellie Poxleitner, Warren Braucher, Johnny Braucher, Dale Braucher, Clifford Braucher, Lorraine Dugger, Frank Braucher and Bonnie McFalls.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. The family is hoping for a combined celebration for his brothers, Cliff Braucher passing March 2020 and Frank Braucher passing in June 2020.