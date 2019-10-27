Dwain Herbert McIntosh, 88, passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home surrounded by family, after a five-year battle with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
He was born Dec. 25, 1930, to Ira and June McIntosh, at St. Joseph Hospital in Lewiston.
He attended Tammany Grade School, and Lewiston Junior and Senior High School. He then attended Menlo College in Menlo Park, Calif., and Washington State College, where he graduated in 1954 with a B.S. in agricultural economics. While attending schools in Lewiston, he was active in 4-H work for eight years. He was very active in athletics in high school, and at Menlo College he lettered in football, basketball, track and golf. He also served eight years in the Air Force, with two years of active duty.
Dwain and Marianne were married on June 6, 1953, in Lewiston. While serving in the Air Force, they were stationed at Sampson Air Force Base in Seneca Lake, N.Y.; Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyo.; and Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont. After Dwain was honorably discharged, they came back to Lewiston and raised their four daughters at the family home on Tammany.
After his Air Force years, Dwain farmed with his brothers and father in Nez Perce County until semi-retiring in 2001. While farming, he served on the Soil and Agriculture committees at county farm service. He served as president of the county wheat growers, was involved with a John Deere dealership in Lewiston in the ’80s and was a partner in Idaho Truck Sales for many years.
Dwain was baptized at the Congregational Presbyterian Church in 1934, and was a member from 1946 until his death. He served as an elder at church and was on many committees. He was a member of Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity at Washington State College; was a 50-year member of Nez Perce No. 10 Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Calam Shrine and Jesters. He served as Calam Shrine Potentate in 1979. He also served on the Spokane Shrine Hospital Board for three years.
His interests included farming, sports, friends, his coffee group after retiring, swimming, working in his yard and reading.
Dwain is survived by his wife of 66 years, Marianne Troy McIntosh; daughters Katherine McIntosh, Judy (Mark) Newbold, Nancy McIntosh and Mary McIntosh; grandchildren Andrea (David) Knaggs, Amy (Joel) Cathey, Jacob (Sarah Culora) Newbold and Annie (Shelby Taggart) Caron; great-grandchildren Joshua, Isabel, Bobby and Quinn Knaggs, and Izaak Newbold. Dwain was preceded in death by granddaughter Jennifer Christine Newbold; and great-grandson Ezra James Newbold.
Dwain loved his faith, family and friends. One of our favorite memories will always be “Papa Mac wants to.”
Cremation has taken place and ashes will be interred at Normal Hill Cemetery. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home. Memorials may be sent to Congregational Presbyterian Church, 709 Sixth St., Lewiston; or Calam Travel Fund, 1122 18th Ave., Lewiston. Please sign an online guest book at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.