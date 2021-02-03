Duane L. (Butch) Candler, 78, died of heart failure Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at his home in Moscow.
Butch was born at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston, Nov. 14, 1942, to Walter (Bud) Candler and Neva Jean (Courtney) Candler.
He started school in Troy, Ore., but he lived in many places growing up, including Anatone, Kendrick, Clarkston and Asotin, where he graduated in 1961.
He served in the United States Navy from 1961-65. He married his high school sweetheart, Ida Lorraine Lang, Nov. 17, 1961, while home on leave from the Navy. Butch and Lorraine moved to Moscow in 1969 where they raised two children, Lenae and Les. Butch took a job with Mitchell Distributing where he delivered Colorado Cool-aid for 18 years. He then moved on to Washington State University and retired from there in March 2005.
His survivors include his wife of 59 years, Lorraine; daughter Lenae Candler; son Les (Leah) Candler; grandchildren David Candler, Samantha (Buddy) Lockie, Austin Candler and Sheyenne Candler; great-grandchildren Broc, Tuff, Brook and Hollis. Let’s not forget Bugsy the grand-dog; uncle Bob Courtney; aunt Hazel Candler; two brothers, Tad and Punk Candler; and sister Pat Berry.
Butch never met a stranger; he loved to talk to everyone. He enjoyed coffee with the boys at Moscow RV shop, as well as taking care of his yard and the flowers Lorraine planted every spring.
The family would like to thank the Moscow Ambulance crew and Moscow Police Department for all their help. We would also like to thank all of his doctors, nurses and especially Palouse Dialysis Center.
At Butch’s request, there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Moscow Volunteer Fire Department. Arrangements have been entrusted to Short’s Funeral Chapel, Moscow, and online condolences may be sent to www.shortsfuneralchapel.com.