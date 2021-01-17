Duane “Casey” Wilkinson, 65, passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Lewiston.
Casey was born Aug. 27, 1955, to James Lee Wilkinson and Dorthy Ann Reese, of Lewiston.
He grew up in Elk River and attended school at Elk River High School. After his time in school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
He returned home in 1973 and had work over the years in construction and was also a carpet layer.
Casey and Becky Fuhrman were married Sept. 13, 2002, in Lewiston.
They enjoyed playing darts together and he was also in a local pool league.
He is survived by his wife of 18 years, Rebecca; children Wayne (Mindy) Click, Melissa Click, Michelle Wilkinson and Natasha Wilkinson.
Casey was preceded in death by his parents; sisters Cindy Smith and Dawn; and brother Steve Reece.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held in the early spring.