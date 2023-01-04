Drusilla Mae Knopes

Drusilla Mae Knopes, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Clarkston. “Dru” was born March 15, 1943, in Denver to Arthur Cargile and Emma Flaharty Cargile. As a child the family moved to Idaho where she was raised with her brothers Larry, Lonnie, Butch, and sister Emily.

She met Larry Knopes in Orofino and they were married May 27, 1961. They eventually moved to Clarkston where they raised their two sons, Brian and Rodney Knopes.