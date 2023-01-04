Drusilla Mae Knopes, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022, in Clarkston. “Dru” was born March 15, 1943, in Denver to Arthur Cargile and Emma Flaharty Cargile. As a child the family moved to Idaho where she was raised with her brothers Larry, Lonnie, Butch, and sister Emily.
She met Larry Knopes in Orofino and they were married May 27, 1961. They eventually moved to Clarkston where they raised their two sons, Brian and Rodney Knopes.
Dru mentored and help raise nieces, nephews and a grandson. She could always be relied on for love and guidance throughout her life. She was loved by many and always made sure to send cards and delivered plates of goodies to her friends and family.
Dru’s kids kept her busy with 4-H, Boy Scouts and FFA. She also had a long career at Kmart where she made many friends. Dru enjoyed crocheting, sewing and refurbishing furniture. She enjoyed her flower gardens and had beautiful tulips to enjoy while sitting out on the deck.
Camping was another family favorite. She spent many hours camping, taking her grandkids along with when she could. Dru loved family get togethers and made sure that there was plenty of food for everyone.
Dru was preceded in death by her parents, brother Butch Cargile, sister Emily Potter, and oldest son Brian Knopes. She is survived by husband Larry at their home in Clarkston, son Rodney (Carmen), numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Larry and Lonnie and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed dearly by all.
A memorial service will be held at a time and location to be announced.
Corbeill Funeral Homes of Colfax is in charge of arrangements. and online condolences may be made at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.