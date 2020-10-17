Dr. James Andrew Bikkie, of Moscow, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at the age of 91, at Bishop Place Senior Living Center.
James was born April 30, 1929, in Brainerd, Minn., to Elmer and Edna Thompson Bikkie. He grew up and attended school there, graduating high school at Brainerd. Brainerd was also the place where he met the love of his life. After graduating high school, James joined the United States Navy and was stationed in Norfolk, Va.
While stationed there, James and Shirley Anne Grant eloped in 1952, and lived in Portsmouth, Va. They were always destined to be together, they were born in the same hospital, confirmed at the same church, and attended grade school together, so it surprised no one. While in Virginia, they welcomed their first daughter, Ann Irene.
After the Navy, James and family moved back to Minnesota, where he attended college to pursue higher education. This is also where they welcomed their second daughter, Patty Sue. James acquired his bachelor’s degree, went on to get his master’s degree, and wasn’t satisfied until accomplishing his Ph.D.
His educational pursuits took him and family to Iowa, Kansas and Nebraska. Nebraska was where he and family developed their love for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football team — a love that they have continued to share wherever they have lived. After completing his Ph.D., he became the department head of vocational education at the University of Idaho in 1973, and upon arrival, they fell in love with Moscow and decided it was home.
Besides loving education, James always loved the outdoors. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, gardener and in-general outdoorsman. He also loved automotive maintenance and took great care of all of their vehicles.
James Bikkie was a Ph.D., a teacher of teachers, an outdoorsman, an author, but to his family he was a husband, father, uncle, grandfather and great-grandfather. He always had his candy jar ready, and during the summer he had tomatoes and raspberries to share, and in the fall a variety of apples.
James was preceded in death by wife Shirley (2016), brother Donald (2019) and parents Elmer and Edna. He is survived by his daughters, Ann Redinger, of Moscow, and Patty Bikkie (formerly Kelpin), of Sierra Vista, Ariz. He is also survived by grandchildren James (Chelsea), Samantha (Joseph Schumacher), Christopher (Natalie), Casey (Maria) and Chase (Kimberly), as well as nine great-grandchildren, Peter, Isabella, Annalea, Penelope, Maggie, Brock, Brooklyn, William and Victoria, and extended family.
At his request, there will be no formal service. It would please him greatly to have memorials made to the Moscow Public Library in his honor.
