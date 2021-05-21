Dr. Howard L. Earl died peacefully in his sleep Friday, May 14, 2021.
Howard was born Aug. 8, 1928, in the family home in Lewiston. He was one of eight children to Ellen Ione and Arthur Theron Earl. He lived the adage, “That which doesn’t kill you makes you stronger,” growing up with three brothers and four sisters.
Howard graduated from Lewiston High School in 1947 where he boxed and played football. Soon after graduating, he met Carole Ann Brown while “cruising the gut” in Lewiston one Friday night and walked her to her door to say goodnight. They married July 28, 1950, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston.
Shortly after they were married, Howard was called to Colorado Springs by the Army National Guard where he and Carole moved for his basic training. After basic training, he came home to Lewiston for a send-off to Korea where he fought for two years as the sergeant of an Army Artillery Unit.
When he returned from Korea, Howard went to work for the railroad in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The work was OK, but he wanted more for Carole and himself and decided to attend college at the University of Idaho in 1954. His daughter Alison was born just about that time, and his son, Brad, was born in 1955.
After graduating from the University of Idaho in 1958, he picked up his new family and moved to St. Louis to attend dental school at Washington University.
His daughter Sandy was born just before Howard graduated from dental school in the spring of 1962.
Upon graduation, Howard again picked up his (newly expanded) family and moved back to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where, in Lewiston, he opened the doors to his dental practice. Howard practiced dentistry until he sold his practice to Dr. Mark Sheppard and retired in 1995, at age 66.
Howard sadly lost his wonderful wife Carole in the spring of 1993.
He met his lovely second wife, Bernita “Jo” Russell, while dancing at the Eagles in Lewiston in 1995. They were married Feb. 18, 1997, in Hawaii. Howard and Jo’s family expanded to 10 children with Jo’s seven and Howard’s three.
Howard was active in the Elks, Shriners, Moose and Eagles clubs. He was the Exalted Ruler of the Elks during the period when the old Elks club burned down. He was instrumental in leading the building of the new club overlooking the Snake River in Lewiston. As a member of the Shriners, Howard was active as a clown and as gong-master in the Oriental Band.
Howard enjoyed the outdoors, spending time boating, golfing, snowmobiling, fishing and horseback trail riding.
He loved to collect old cars and was an active member of the Cranker’s Club well into his 80s. He kept most of his everyday vehicles over the years and purchased other vintage cars, which he had restored.
His love of horses started at a young age. He shared this love with his daughters and spent many hours over the years with his daughters at 4-H, horse shows, parades and pony club activities. He also loved attending football games and watching his son play. He passed on his love of vintage cars to Brad as well.
He was known across the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as the go-to dance partner for many lucky ladies who knew him.
He enjoyed traveling for dental conventions, Elks conventions as well as many class and Army reunions.
Howard looked forward to his annual fishing excursion with his high school buddies and business friends, taking trips on the water and into the woods creating memories and fish stories that grew over the years. Some trips were on boats and rivers, and others were horseback rides to lakes and streams.
He will be remembered for his stories, boisterous laugh, work ethic and fairness, but not for his golf (that was his first wife, Carole’s, forte) nor his fishing (although his fishing tales were outrageously funny).
He lived his last year in the Idaho State Veterans Home in Lewiston separated from his second wife Jo because of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are all very thankful for the wonderful care he received.
Howard was a living firecracker who gave this life a ride. He is greatly missed.
Howard is survived by his wife Jo; his sister, Darlene Hostetler; brother Bob Earl (Barb) and sister-in-law Virginia Earl; his children, Alison Newbry (Gaylord), Brad Earl, Sandy Belmondo (Brad); his grandchildren, Bethany Farmer (Reggie), Phil Newbry, Colton Belmondo and Madison Jones (Taylor); his great-granddaughter, Bailey Farmer, as well as many loved and enjoyed nieces and nephews. Howard is also survived by stepchildren Randy Wiggins, Rae Jean Larsen (Loring), Jay Wiggins (Trina), Stan Wiggins (Joanne), Shawn Wiggins, David Wiggins and many stepgrandchildren, stepgreat-grandchildren and step-great-great-grandchildren.
Howard was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carole; his siblings, Margelene Snyder (Frank), Art Earl Jr. (Eileen), Ena Mae Palmer (Blackie), Lee Earl and Sharon Randall (Ed); and stepdaughter Diane Lane (Adrian).
The family requests any gifts be sent on Howard’s behalf to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Clarkston, 1115 13th St., Clarkston, or the Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane, attn. Donor Development, 911 W. Fifth Ave., Spokane, WA 99204.
A family graveside service and an open celebration of life service will be announced at a later date.