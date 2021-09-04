Dr. Howard Eugene Mallett, 79, of Scottsdale, Ariz., formerly of Lewiston, passed away Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born in Steubenville, Ohio, on Jan. 13, 1942, to Cecil Clayton and Beatrice (Ullman) Mallett.
He entered college on a baseball scholarship at the University of Pittsburgh, where he graduated with a degree in bacteriology. After completing his DDS education from West Virginia University, he enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in Ansbach, Germany, before being honorably discharged. He furthered his education by completing a residency in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Duke University before moving his family to Lewiston in 1973.
His private practice in Lewiston served the surrounding area for nearly 30 years before he retired to Scottsdale. He was an avid golfer and sports fan, claimed to hate yard work but maintained his meticulously, and enjoyed reading, particularly history.
To mourn his passing, he leaves his wife, Susan Mallett, of Scottsdale; mother of his children Linda (Prager) Miltenberger, of Lewiston; sons Howard E. “Gene” (Catherine) Mallett Jr., of Flanders, N.J., Eric S. (Laura) Mallett, of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Scott C. Mallett, of Portland, Ore.; grandchildren Nicole Mallett, of Vermont, Caitlin and Ryan Mallett, of New Jersey, Mallory (Chris) Herrera, of Wisconsin, Josh Mallett, of New Mexico, Aubriana Mallett, of Oregon, Adam Mallett, of Arizona, and Isabella (Samuel) Intidam, of Georgia; great-grandchildren, Drizzt and Bruce Herrera, of Wisconsin, and Robynne Intidam, of Georgia; and sisters Martha (Charles) Sisler, of Weirton, W.Va., and Mary (Dan) DiThomas, of Dublin, Ohio.