Dr. Craig Franklin Morris, of Pullman, passed away Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, at home at the age of 64 after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by his loved ones.
Craig was born Sept. 18, 1957, in Winterset, Iowa, to George and Maxine (Shorb) Morris, where he spent his early life on the family farm. After graduating from Winterset High School, he attended Iowa State University, receiving his Bachelor of Science and later his Master of Science and Ph.D. degrees from Kansas State University. He moved to Pullman in 1987 for his postdoc at Washington State University, where he later would be made director of the USDA Agricultural Research Service’s Western Wheat & Pulse Quality Laboratory (WW&PQL), a position he held for 32 years.
Craig led with humility, and often expressed his joy in collaborating and mentoring his employees and fellow scientists. He served as an adjunct professor at WSU, University of Idaho, and Colorado State University, an honorary research professor at the National Wheat Improvement Center, Crop Science Research Institute, and Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences. Additionally, Craig was a fellow of the Cereals & Grains Association (C&GA), editor-in-chief emeritus of cereal chemistry and was the president of C&GA. He was awarded five patents, the Thomas Burr Osborne Medal for recognition of his scientific achievements in the field of cereal chemistry and was widely published. His success was the result of his ardent curiosity and constant desire to expand his mind and the field of cereal chemistry.
Craig viewed life as a privilege and an adventure, often remarking how grateful he was for his work, friends and family. A devoted father and excellent craftsman, he built his daughters tree houses, sandboxes, swings and many other projects that brought his family joy. There was never a problem or broken item that he could not fix through application of the scientific method and his inventive mind. He loved nothing more than spending a day on the water with his loving partner, Patricia, and her children, Lily and Max, in their little wooden boat. He was always ready for the next adventure, whether it be travels, a new project or spending time with his exceptional friends. Patient and kind, he always acted intentionally, in thoughtful consideration of others.
In addition to his wonderful friends and employees, Craig is survived by his daughters, Effy and Ana, and their mother, Kay; his partner, Patricia, and her children, Lily and Max; and his sister-in-law, Sally. He was preceded in death by his brother, Sterling Morris, and his parents, George and Maxine Morris.
Craig will be honored in a celebration of life Nov. 6 at Simpson Methodist Church in Pullman. A nondenominational service will take place from 10-10:30 a.m. followed by a reception from 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Please note that masks and social distancing protocols are required to attend.
