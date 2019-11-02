Dr. Carl F. Engle, 88, a loving husband, caring father and gentle soul, of Pullman, passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at the Memory Villas at Bishop Place in Pullman.
Carl was born Dec. 29, 1930, in Sunbury, Pa., to Samuel and Myrtle (Campbell) Engle. He grew up in Pennsylvania, and following high school graduation Carl did his undergraduate and postgraduate studies at Penn State University.
He married Ruth Christine Harman on June 24, 1956. Carl served in the U.S. Army for several years and following his honorable discharge he completed his Ph.D. studies at Penn State. He taught at the University of West Virginia until 1970, when the family moved to Pullman, where he accepted a position at Washington State University. Carl was a professor in the Soil Conservation School until his retirement.
Through the years, Carl was a member of the Masonic Lodge and was very involved with the Boy Scouts of America and Kiwanis. Carl was a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church for many years. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Christine of Pullman; his two sons, Blair (Kacie Linn) Engle and Samuel (Nari) Engle; two daughters, Ruth (Clark) Stevens and Rachel (Tom) Montgomery; his sister, Lois Swineford; and his eight grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by seven siblings and one grandchild.
The memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1300 NE Lybecker St., in Pullman. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kimball Funeral Home in Pullman. Online condolences may be sent to www.kimballfh.com.