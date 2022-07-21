Douglas Wayne Schoeffler

“But since it fell into my lot

That I should rise and you should not

I’ll gently rise and softly call

Good night and joy be to you all

Fill to me the parting glass

And drink a health whate’er befalls

Then gently rise and softly call

Good night and joy be to you all”

— The Parting Glass

Born in Orofino, Jan. 4, 1947, to Wayne and June Schoeffler, Doug passed in a fatal auto accident in Las Vegas Friday, June 10, 2022.

Doug is survived by two sisters, Donna Utter and Pamela Howell; his favorite daughter, Solara Schoeffler, born May 19, 1975; and his favorite son, Jack Schoeffler, born July 2, 1979.

“Back to the mountains I want to go

Back to the mountains of Idaho

Back to the hills I want to be

Back to the timber wild and free

Back to the deer, the elk, the bear

Back to tracking one to its lair

Back to fishing a roaring creek

Back to the wily trout I’d seek

Back to my proud and pious people

Back to my home I want to go

Back to my home in Idaho.”

A courageous and adventurous Orofino boy, Doug was a seeker of the gold that he always discovered in every relationship or enterprise. He was an artist, sculptor, wordsmith, storyteller, songwriter, salsa dancer (not great), architect, philosopher and teacher. He was a successful businessman, generous to a fault and less concerned with earthly gain than some thought he should be and yet he still managed to make what many consider a small fortune. A mystic, undaunted by the mystery. A transparent enigma, bright spot in the universe, a true lover of life, a wealthy soul, a pleasure to know.

Please join friends and family at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at 813 Camas St., in Winchester, to celebrate Doug’s rich and abundant life with food, beverages and an open mic at 6 p.m. All are invited to share stories with friends and family. Come early, stay late. Bring stories; embellished stories are encouraged.