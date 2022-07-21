Douglas Wayne Schoeffler

Born in Orofino, Jan. 4, 1947, to Wayne and June Schoeffler, Doug passed in a fatal auto accident in Las Vegas Friday, June 10, 2022.
Doug is survived by two sisters, Donna Utter and Pamela Howell; his favorite daughter, Solara Schoeffler, born May 19, 1975; and his favorite son, Jack Schoeffler, born July 2, 1979.
“Back to the mountains I want to go
Back to the mountains of Idaho
Back to the hills I want to be
Back to the timber wild and free
Back to the deer, the elk, the bear
Back to tracking one to its lair
Back to fishing a roaring creek
Back to the wily trout I’d seek
Back to my proud and pious people
Back to my home I want to go
Back to my home in Idaho.”
A courageous and adventurous Orofino boy, Doug was a seeker of the gold that he always discovered in every relationship or enterprise. He was an artist, sculptor, wordsmith, storyteller, songwriter, salsa dancer (not great), architect, philosopher and teacher. He was a successful businessman, generous to a fault and less concerned with earthly gain than some thought he should be and yet he still managed to make what many consider a small fortune. A mystic, undaunted by the mystery. A transparent enigma, bright spot in the universe, a true lover of life, a wealthy soul, a pleasure to know.
Please join friends and family at 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 26, at 813 Camas St., in Winchester, to celebrate Doug’s rich and abundant life with food, beverages and an open mic at 6 p.m. All are invited to share stories with friends and family. Come early, stay late. Bring stories; embellished stories are encouraged.