Douglas Thomas Field, 93, went into the arms of his Savior, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020.
He was born to Judson R. and Flossie Thomas Field on Feb. 5, 1927, in Rogers, Ark. His parents divorced when he was just 2, and he and his mother moved in with his grandpa and grandma Thomas. He grew up doing many of the things we all have done: watching baseball, working in the garden and remembers a favorite time of being taken to the circus by his grandparents. His mother was remarried in 1932 to Ray Addington, who was a wonderful and caring father to him. He was later joined by siblings Marlene, Scott and Michael.
He went to school in Fayetteville, Ark., up until his family decided to move to Oregon in the spring of 1943 for better employment. In the fall, he rode the train back to Arkansas to live with his grandparents and to finish his senior year. During this time, he worked in a pharmacy and met up with friends that were going to some evangelistic meetings on the lawn at the First Baptist Church in Fayetteville. He accepted the Lord there and was baptized in the evening service. After graduation, he moved back to Oregon on a Greyhound bus to join the rest of the family.
Following his move back to Oregon, he went to The Community Bible Church in Central Point and was influenced by the pastor there, Rolf Hansen, to follow his heart to a life of ministry and attend Simpson Bible Institute in Seattle. He went to school there from 1945-47, graduating with a degree in pastoral theology. While there, he became involved singing in a quartet and met a pretty young lady named Doris Amundson. They had supervised dates and got to know each other through their connection with music. They married in Seattle on July 11, 1947. While on tour with the quartet, they received a letter from a little church near Lewiston that needed a pastor for a work that had started as an Alliance Sunday School. They accepted the invitation and began their ministry in Myrtle, Idaho, which later became known as the Cottonwood Creek Community Church. They stayed there for three years where the church grew, as did their family with the birth of their first child, Judith Kathleen.
They then went to Mexico to become missionaries, but things didn’t work out and they headed back to his folks’ home in Oregon. He became pastor to a church in Selma, Ore., where Kathryn Gayle was born. They then moved to Lacomb, Ore., where they had another addition to the family, Gary Timothy. The next job was in Union, Ore., which was a small mission church and finally, Enterprise First Baptist, where Jeanine Doris was born. Their family was finally complete. They had a wonderful life as a family in the 1950s and ’60s, revolving around family, school events and of course, church. Douglas loved sports and music and watched his children and grandchildren compete for many years. He was an important and guiding part of their lives.
After staying in Enterprise for five years, they went back to Cottonwood Creek for nine years, where this whole ministry had begun. They continued with stops in Sumpter, Ore., Payette and then to Yakima, where Doug was the chaplain for Living Care Communities for six years. He finished up back in the Willamette Valley of Oregon, pastoring at Waterloo for nine years and going to Lebanon First Baptist, becoming a “senior pastor,” a pastor for visitation and seniors. During this time he lost his wife Doris, who had ministered alongside of him for 56 years. He retired at age 89 after 69 years of ministry.
In 2008, he married Norma Jean Nofziger in Sweet Home, Ore. They lived in her home during this time, where she loved and cared for him especially in his last days. He wanted to be remembered as a pastor who loved the Lord and loved the people in his congregations to which God had led him. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and faithful servant. He loved the Lord with all his heart and we know that he is in heaven, sitting at the feet of Jesus and rejoicing with the saints.
He is survived by his wife, Norma J. Field; son Wayne Field of Salem, Ore.; daughters Kathryn (Wayne) Brown of Clarkston and Jeanie Steiner of Coeur d’Alene; daughter-in-law Donna (Mark) Merriman of Silverton, Ore.; son-in-law Bob Howard of Central Point, Ore.; 11 grandchildren: Matthew (Christy) Howard of Portland, Maile (Josh) Frauman of Mission Valejo, Calif., Toby (Elle) Field of Whitefish, Mont., Cary Field of Salem, Rose (Daniel) Barba of Arizona, Stacey (Alan) Biging of Lapwai, Jesse Field of Springfield, Va., Andrew Field of Santee, Calif., Luci (Aaron) Miller of Beaverton, Ore., and Michael and Ryan Steiner of Coeur d’ Alene; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters Marlene Murphy and Monique Sineath; brothers Michael Addington and Daniel Field; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Flossie Addington and Judson Field; wife Doris C. Field; son Gary T. Field; daughter Judy K. Howard; grandsons Mory Field and Shane Smith; brother Scott Addington; and other family members.
He was laid to rest in the Lacomb Cemetery in Lacomb, Ore., Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020. There will be a memorial service Oct. 10 at First Baptist Church in Lebanon, Ore. The family would like any memorial donations to go to Cottonwood Community Church or the Gideons.