Douglas Theodore ‘Ted’ Knowles

Ted Knowles passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, July 23, 2022, from complications of dementia.
He was born Sept. 26, 1934, in St. Edwards, Neb., to Theodore Thomas Knowles and Marjorie (Byrnes) Knowles. His mother was an elementary school teacher and his father worked at a family automotive business. Eventually they moved to Pendelton, Ore., and Ted graduated from Pendelton High School in 1953.
On April 7, 1957, he married Dona “Darlene” Allstott, of Hermiston, Ore. After marriage, he pursued his trade as a sheet metal worker for many years. This took his family to various parts of the Northwest, which included construction at Washington State University. He worked with Zinn Sheet Metal and Miller Brothers, of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
After leaving the sheet metal trade, he and his wife became the owners of Knowles Ice Cream Palace in 1973. They were a huge success for 20 years, serving generations of families. This was a family business, along with owning several rental properties in Lewiston and Clarkston. Ted would also load up his concession trailer and travel to the surrounding small communities for their local street fairs in Kendrick, Grangeville, Kooskia and Kamiah. He was also the first concessionaire at the NAIA World Series at Lewis-Clark State College. He continued enjoying the early “food truck” fun, serving up his grilled onions and peppers that drew people outside at the fairgrounds. Inside was the ice-cream, novelty items, popcorn and pretzels.
Ted was always up for an adventure. He really enjoyed bicycling, kayaking and tennis. He was involved in the Senior Games and competed in bicycling for many years. He was also very proud of completing the local race, “I Made the Grade.” His hobby was coin collecting.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Darlene, of 65 years; three children, Mark (Gina) Knowles, Donnia Knowles and Sherrie Knowles; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
The family had a graveside service July 26 at Normal Hill Cemetery in Lewiston.
Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home of Lewiston was in charge of the arrangements.