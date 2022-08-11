Douglas Theodore ‘Ted’ Knowles

Ted Knowles passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, July 23, 2022, from complications of dementia.

He was born Sept. 26, 1934, in St. Edwards, Neb., to Theodore Thomas Knowles and Marjorie (Byrnes) Knowles. His mother was an elementary school teacher and his father worked at a family automotive business. Eventually they moved to Pendelton, Ore., and Ted graduated from Pendelton High School in 1953.