Douglas T. McMurray

Douglas Todd McMurray, of Boise, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, in Meridian, Idaho, at the age of 56. He now soars high like the bald eagles he so admired.
Doug was born Sept. 19, 1965, in Idaho Falls, to Ron and Zola (Fairley) McMurray. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1983. He then received Bachelor of Science degrees, double majoring in business management and finance, from the University of Idaho in 1987.
Doug worked in the financial industry as a banker and investment advisor before starting his own business, Valley Internet, in Lewiston. After successfully running and selling his business, he went on to work in the telecommunications industry, managing client growth and development. More mathematically inclined (he was a whiz at creating multi-layered spreadsheets of numerical formulas), he often joked at the irony of his career path eventually focusing mostly on language and the writing of proposals and reports. (Where was his mother or sister to proofread now?)
Doug was a natural born leader. In high school, he was the associated student body president. In college, he was president of his fraternity, Delta Tau Delta. During his career time in Lewiston, he was president of the Orchards Rotary Club and president of Lewiston Jaycees (United States Junior Chamber). He was a visionary leader. He saw how things could be improved and then rallied and motivated people to move toward that greater vision.
Doug was a competitor and sports enthusiast. He played football and basketball and ran track in high school. Growing up at his family’s cabin in McCall, he became a skilled snow and water skier. His tall, thin frame made for a beautiful golf swing, too. He amassed quite the discretionary funds in college playing backgammon, and good luck trying to beat him at cribbage. He never passed up an opportunity to make a bet; Dallas Cowboys to beat the Chicago Bears (brother’s team) or the Washington Commanders (father’s team), fantasy football with longtime college friends, McMurray family March Madness pool, and the Murphy Kentucky Derby party pool. And most of all, he was a tried-and-true Vandal fan, driving hours to attend University of Idaho home football games.
Doug was outgoing and charismatic. He had a way of making you feel like you were the only one in the room; plus, if you weren’t astute of his salesmanship, he could get you to mow his parent’s lawn so you could go for a swim in the family pool. He was always positive about life, and as a dreamer, he thrived on exploring opportunities to bring new ideas to life. As the middle child, he was the “glue” that kept his geographically scattered family connected. He made the best spaghetti sauce, and as a television junkie, he could rattle off a laundry list of show recommendations. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.
Doug was preceded in death by his mother in 2015. He is survived by his wife of 22 years, Kathy McMurray, of Boise; daughter, Lynzi McMurray, of Meridian; father, Ron McMurray, of Alexandria, Va.; brother, Dan (Michelle), of Chicago; and sister, Cari (Steve) Murphy, of Lewiston.
A celebration of Doug’s life will be held at a later date.
In honor and memory of Doug, the family suggests gifts to the Douglas T. McMurray Memorial Scholarship fund at the University of Idaho. To make a gift online, go to uidaho.edu/givenow and search in the designation field for “Douglas T. McMurray”; or gifts by mail may be addressed to: Douglas T. McMurray Memorial Scholarship, c/o University of Idaho Foundation, 875 Perimeter Dr., MS 3143, Moscow, ID 83844.