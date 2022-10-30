Douglas Richardson

Douglas Richardson, 72, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Courtyard of Coeur d’Alene Assisted Living in Coeur d’Alene, after a courageous battle with dementia, with his wife by his side.

Doug was born to Pauline Becker Richardson Randall and Robert Richardson on May 25, 1950, in Spokane. He lived in California before moving to Clarkston to live with his grandfather, John Becker. Doug attended elementary school and graduated from Holy Family Catholic School in 1965. He then moved with his mother and her husband, Howard Randall, to Kooskia, where he attended Clearwater Valley High School, graduating in 1969.