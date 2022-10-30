Douglas Richardson, 72, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, at The Courtyard of Coeur d’Alene Assisted Living in Coeur d’Alene, after a courageous battle with dementia, with his wife by his side.
Doug was born to Pauline Becker Richardson Randall and Robert Richardson on May 25, 1950, in Spokane. He lived in California before moving to Clarkston to live with his grandfather, John Becker. Doug attended elementary school and graduated from Holy Family Catholic School in 1965. He then moved with his mother and her husband, Howard Randall, to Kooskia, where he attended Clearwater Valley High School, graduating in 1969.
Doug treasured the quilt his classmates presented to him at their 50th class reunion. Doug had many great memories of working and enjoying the beautiful Selway River area during his high school years.
After graduation he moved to Spokane, where he worked in various automotive parts and counterman jobs. It was in Spokane that Doug met John and Grace Besgrove, who became like family to Doug and welcomed him into their lives. Doug and his family continued to keep in close contact with the Besgroves until their passing.
In 1973, Doug moved to Lewiston, where he continued working in the parts business at several different businesses including Idaho Truck Sales, International Harvester, Riverview Marina and Mussleman Construction.
Doug married his wife, Maribeth Fisher in June of 1976. They resided in Lewiston until Doug moved to the Courtyard in 2018, where he resided at the time of his death.
Doug was active in the Boy Scouts of America as a youth and volunteered at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church and many fundraisers at St. Stanislaus Catholic School (All Saints). He was Maribeth’s extra hand while she worked at Holy Family Catholic School. Doug was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Clarkston.
He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed working on his ’64 Chevelle and ’67 SS Chevelle. Most of all, he loved every moment he could spend with his children and family.
Doug is survived by his wife of 46 years, Maribeth, at the family home, his son Adam (Lucie) of Boise and daughter Alyssa. He is also survived by his brothers, David and Billy of Montana, aunts Joann Dahman and Emma Lou Meyers of Colton, as well as numerous nieces and nephews and grandchildren, Izak and Mia Richardson, of Boise.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Pauline Becker Randall, his father, Robert Richardson, his grandparents John and Bertha Becker, Opal Hill and his daughter Jennifer, along with many aunts and uncles.
Memorial celebrations for Doug will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, and the Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 4. A luncheon will follow at the Holy Family Catholic Church.
The family of Doug would like to extend their appreciation to those family and friends who have been our support and strength through this long journey. Thank you. To the special caregivers at the Courtyard and Auburn Crest Hospice, thank you.
Memorial donations may be made to Holy Family School, 1002 Chestnut St., Clarkston, WA. 99403, or to the Alzheimer’s Association. Yates Funeral Home of Coeur d’Alene is in charge of arrangements. You can sign the online guest book at yatesfuneralhomes.com.