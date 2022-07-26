Douglas R. Powell

Douglas Ray Powell passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at home surrounded by loved ones.

Doug was born Sept. 9, 1953, at Fresno, Calif., to the late Archie and Billie Louise Roberts Powell. He was raised in California, completing the sixth grade and later joining the United States Army. In the Army, Doug served many years as a helicopter mechanic and was stationed in Germany for about five years.