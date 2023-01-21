Douglas Lee Klamper

Douglas Lee Klamper passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Lewiston. He was 68 years old.

Doug was born Oct. 14, 1954, to V.C. and Clorus Klamper in Lewiston. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973 and began working at the Potlatch mill. He was a loyal and hard worker for 41 years until he retired in 2014.

