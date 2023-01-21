Douglas Lee Klamper passed away Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, in Lewiston. He was 68 years old.
Doug was born Oct. 14, 1954, to V.C. and Clorus Klamper in Lewiston. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1973 and began working at the Potlatch mill. He was a loyal and hard worker for 41 years until he retired in 2014.
Doug was a lifelong resident of Lewiston. He was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He had fond memories of hunting with his dad when he was young and traveling with his twin sister.
Doug married Debbie Uhlenkott Knowlton on July 7, 2006. Together they enjoyed traveling to Jamaica, Mexico and the Virgin Islands. Doug especially enjoyed spending time on the Oregon Coast. In his retirement, he enjoyed a quieter lifestyle at home playing Yahtzee with Debbie and visiting the brewery to meet up with his buddies. He enjoyed relaxing in his chair with Phoebe, his Yorkie, who laid by his side until his very last day.
His survivors include his wife, Debbie Klamper, her kids, Jessica (Ryan) Hansen, Lacey (Phil) Way, Kyle (Lisa) Knowlton and their children, his faithful furry companion, Phoebe, his best friend, Marty Shoemaker, his brother, David Klamper (Debi) and sister, Kay Dokken (Jim) and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his twin sister, Donna Klamper Peterson (Ron).
Family and friends are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St., Clarkston. A sharing of memories will take place at noon at Riverport Brewing Co., 150 Ninth St., Clarkston.