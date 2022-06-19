Douglas L. Brannon, 80, Lewiston resident and LaCrosse native, passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the Royal Plaza Rehabilitation Center in Lewiston.
Doug was born January 14, 1942, in Colfax to Merle and Eva Mae Luper Brannon. He grew up on the family farm in LaCrosse and went to LaCrosse High School. Following graduation, he attended Whitworth College where he majored in English. Doug received his bachelor’s degree from Whitworth and went on to teach school in Oak Harbor, Wash., for seven years before moving to Seattle. He worked as a computer programmer for AAA for several years. Doug was also a department manager for Target retail stores in Seattle for over seven years before he retired. He traveled internationally quite extensively and spent quite a bit of time in Rome, Syria and Turkey.
Desiring a more peaceful lifestyle after retiring, Douglas left Seattle and moved to Lewiston 14 years ago to be closer to his brother. He liked the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, and he loved the river going through town. Doug was very proud of a clock that he built from a kit and was meticulous with the workings of it. He also liked to refurbish furniture. He loved walking his dog, a Shih Tzu named Zoey. He maintained beautiful flower gardens around his home and enjoyed the company of many of his neighbors.
Douglas is survived by his younger brother, Alvin Brannon of Colfax and by his loving four-legged friend, Zoey. He was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister-in-law Dixie Brannon.
The family suggests memorial gifts in his memory be to Family Hospice at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, 200 N. Main St., Lewiston. Online guest book is at corbeillfuneralhomes.com.
A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. June 29, in the Colfax Cemetery with Pastor Ed McBride of the Colfax United Methodist Church officiating. Corbeill Funeral Homes of Colfax is in charge of the arrangements.