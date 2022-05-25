Douglas L. Bashore, 79, of Spokane, passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the Spokane Veterans Home. He was born Dec. 22, 1942, in Lewiston, to Lawrence and Loreta (Dirks) Bashore, and was raised in Clarkston.
Douglas went to Holy Family Catholic School with his good childhood friend, Mike Miltenberger. Both were known to be class clowns and sometimes a bit rowdy in the classroom. This presented a challenge for the nuns and sometimes the parish priest.
Doug belonged to the Saddle Club and very much enjoyed his horses and being a part-time farrier, a trade he learned from his grandfather. He later graduated from Clarkston High School. After graduation, he worked in construction in Hawaii before entering the United States Air Force. After being honorably discharged, he worked at Potlatch in Lewiston and retired from Medical Lake Eastern State Hospital.
Doug had a big heart and was always ready at a moment’s notice to defend a person being mistreated by a bully. He enjoyed fishing on his pontoon boat and volunteered his time at the Union Gospel Mission in Spokane.
Doug is survived by his sister, Sandy (Susano) Munoz, of Renton, Wash.; and his brothers, Jim (Berniece) Bashore, of Spokane, Tony (Mona) Bashore and Bob (Jan), of Clarkston. He was preceded in death by his ex-wife, Marilyn; parents Lawrence and Loreta Bashore; and his niece, Christina Bashore.
Donations may be made to Union Gospel Mission of Spokane, or a charity of one’s choice.
Services with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. June 13, at Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Road, Medical Lake, Wash.