Douglas James Johnson, “XaXac Weheyqt,” “Grizzly Bear Necklace,” passed peacefully Saturday, May 23, 2020, because of natural causes.
Douglas was born and raised on the Nez Perce Reservation on April 25, 1942, growing up in the family home in Spalding. Douglas was the eldest son of Moffett and Teresa (Higheagle) Johnson. He was a member of the Joseph band and an enrolled Colville tribal member.
He was a hunter and fisherman who always had to have a new fishing pole every year. His early skills were taught by his father, Moffett, who helped him to perfect his cast.
His siblings recall his pet rooster, “Champ,” whom he trained to obey his commands and perform tricks like a dog. His companion followed everywhere and was a faithful protector to Douglas.
Douglas was a member of the Boy Scouts and he and his friends were at the top of the ranks in regional competitions. Douglas graduated from Lapwai High School in 1960 and immediately enlisted in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Korea. Douglas was a tank mechanic and his siblings recall his many letters home and one in particular where he had received a citation for driving his tank off hours. Douglas would eventually attend automotive trade school in Long Beach, Calif. Throughout his life, he worked at Winchester Sawmill, Omark Industries, Yakama Legends Casino and Yakama Nation Housing Authority. Douglas worked as the maintenance supervisor for the housing authority for many years. He loved serving the Yakama people and working among them.
Douglas will be remembered for his sense of humor and his love for his children. He loved mechanicing and fast cars. Douglas loved all music and especially jazz. His favorite pastimes in his later years was traveling the Northwest. Douglas was a loving father and grandfather who loved his children, grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Johnson, of Lapwai; daughters Dawn “Lisa” Johnson, of Lapwai, Stormy Johnson, of Nespelem, Wash., and Margot Johnson, of Wapato, Wash.; stepdaughters Tammie Anderson, of Auburn, Wash., Lanessa Abrahamson, of Auburn, and Natasha Washines, of Auburn; sisters Marilyn Lowry, of Wapato, Jackie Johnson, of Lapwai, Delia Johnson, of Lapwai, and Becky Johnson, of Lapwai; brothers Norman Johnson, of Lapwai, and Eugene Johnson, of Lapwai.
He was preceded in death by his father, Moffett Johnson; mother Theresa Higheagle; son Aaron Johnson; wife Jane Johnson (Howtopat); sister Madge Allen; and four brothers, Marvin, Wesley, Robert and Gary Johnson.
A private family viewing is set for 11 a.m. Friday at Malcom’s Brower-Wann Funeral Home in Lewiston. A graveyard service will follow at 1 p.m. at Old Spalding Cemetery.
Please sign the online guestbook at www.malcomsfuneralhome.com.