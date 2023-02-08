May 7, 1963 — Dec. 21, 2022
———
Douglas Frank Jones was born May 7, 1963, to O’Lynn and Carol (Gray) Jones in Lewiston, and died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, in Caldwell, after a long battle with kidney disease and a short battle with heart disease.
Doug spent his early years in Lewiston and other small towns in the Clearwater Valley. In 1974, his family relocated to Sequim, Wash., where he graduated from Sequim High School in 1981. After graduation, Doug married Tracie Brodhun and joined the U.S. Army. He served as a heavy antiarmor weapons infantryman and was stationed in Germany and Kentucky. He was honorably discharged in 1986.
Douglas returned to Washington and settled in Port Angeles. He worked for Diamond Roofing for 28 years and was a member of the Lion’s Club. After he and Tracie divorced, Doug married Tammy Cawyer on Sept. 30, 2000, and gained the role as stepdad to her three sons. After Doug became disabled, they moved to Wilder, Idaho, in 2016. They were members of the Crossroads Assembly of God in Wilder, where Doug served as a board member and deacon.
Doug loved fishing, hunting, bowling, woodworking and reading. He and Tammy enjoyed their Caribbean cruises and rum parties, where he earned the nickname “Two-Hat Senor Douglas.” Doug also would make a yearly October trip to Northern Idaho for the Jones Elk Camp, spending time with the guys, “hunting” a deck of cards, a good book, a sumptuous meal or figuring out his next practical joke. He was infamous for his mischievousness, and you had to beware if he handed you a pen or a pack of gum as they often gave an electric shock. His mother often complained she could never get a straight answer from him.
Doug is survived by his wife, Tammy Jones, of Wilder; mother, Carol Brown, of Lewiston; stepmother, Sandra Jones, of Lewiston; brothers, David (Caroline) Jones, of Lenore, and Drew Jones, of Lewiston; stepsisters, Kelly (Shannon) Skogrand and Elisa (Keith) Havens, of Lewiston; stepbrother, Charley Van Troba, of Boise; stepsons, Nathan Horn, Justin Horn and Travis Horn; furbabies, Sadie and Coco Chanel; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and a multitude of uncles, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces and friends.
Doug has joined in Heaven his father, O’Lynn; brother Daniel; sister Debra; grandparents, Chester and Audrey Jones, and James and Irene Gray; and many others who welcome him with peace and love.
Doug was so loved that there will be two celebrations of life. The first will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at Crossroads Assembly of God in Wilder. The second will be at noon Saturday, May 6, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 1104 Warner Ave., Lewiston.