Family, faith and community.
Douglas Edwin Renggli Sr., 70, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.
Family, faith and community are the words he lived by. His parents were Joseph and Freda (Platt) Renggli. He was born at the Clarkston hospital on Sixth Street, now a pot shop.
Douglas attended Clarkston schools and graduated in 1967. He graduated from Washington State University in 1972. He married Kathleen M. Haas on June 14, 1974, in Usk, Wash. They owned a 140-acre hay and cattle ranch. He was the cowboy of Kathy’s dreams.
Doug was a very caring person. He was involved in many community things: chamber president for two years, Junior Miss program, Christmas Connection, Red Cross blood donor (16 gallons), Santa in the local parade for more than 20 years, helped with his son’s Boy Scout troop, was a 35-year member of Knights of Columbus and the Forest Service at Lake Tahoe. Family, faith and community were always part of what he did.
He started and grew the Clarktson Farmers Market, hosted four exchange students, hosted World Series players and Junior Miss contestants, served on the Asotin County library board for 10 years, parish council member, eucharistic minister, devoted family man, loyal Washington State University Cougar fan, die-hard Seahawks fan and local business owner. He was an ardent supporter of first responders. Doug had the uncanny ability to see good in everyone he met. Family, faith and community.
He never turned away anyone in need. He and his family gave gift and food baskets to people in need every Christmas. A proud time was when he and family participated in Christmas Connection for 21 years. So many people — he loved every minute of it. Playing Santa was a time that warmed his heart, especially holding newborns at hospitals.
Survivors include his wife, Kathy; daughter Amy and Randy Hordemann, Oscar and Karma; son Douglas and Nancy (Sanchez) Renggli Jr., and their children, Fiona, Edwin and Hallie; sister Carol and Dave Garner, her sons, A.J. Kasper (Barb), Rick Rolli (Chris), Ken Rolli (Char) and children; along with many cousins across the nation and world.
Family, faith and community.
See you in the big garden, Pop.
A rosary is set for 10:30 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Sept. 28, with interment immediately to follow at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1109 Chestnut St. A luncheon will follow interment.