Douglas Edmund Randall

On Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, Doug Randall passed away in Martinez, Calif. Doug was born in Spokane, Wash., attended Lewiston High School (Idaho) and graduated from the University of Washington in 1958. After college, Doug served four years in the U.S. Navy.
Doug eventually settled in Martinez, Calif., where he raised his family and owned his family business for 50 years. He provided jobs to many high school students and took great pride in mentoring them on positive work ethics. Doug was an avid baseball player, playing into his college years, and enjoyed many years of involvement with Martinez Little League. He took great pleasure in building homes and had a profound love for blackjack.
Doug was preceded in death by his wife, Susan. He is survived by children Kent Randall (Jennifer) of Martinez; Sara Ghisletta (Eric) of Martinez; grandchildren Samuel, Ellen and Jake Randall of Martinez, and Russell, Reid and Caroline Ghisletta of Martinez. Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com.
Arrangements made with Oak Park Hills Chapel.