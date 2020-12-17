Douglas Adolph Olsen, born Jan. 2, 1950, in Lewistown, Mont., passed away Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
His parents were Arnold J. Olsen and Frances E. Beckstrom. He is survived by brothers Arnold Jonas Olsen, of Roswell, N.M., and Wayne Arlee Olsen, of Shoshoni, Wyo.; his special friend Laurie Haener, of Clarkston; and also is survived by several nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Frances Arlene Fredrick.
He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and a Vietnam Veteran of the U.S. Army. He graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas and was an employee of the State of Idaho State Veterans, State Veterans Home.
He has chosen cremation and his cremains will be interred at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Boise. There will be no services performed and any donations may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10043, Lewiston, Idaho.