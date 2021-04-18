Douglas A. Day, 89, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, at MultiCare Deaconess Hospital in Spokane.
Doug was born Oct. 16, 1931, in Amherst, Neb., to Doris (Taylor) and Noel Day. He attended school in Bend, Ore., and graduated from Bend High School. He worked numerous jobs in the automotive parts industry, founding Day Company Auto Parts in Clarkston in 1972. He also co-owned The Hanger Antiques in Clarkston with his wife and business partner of 36 years, Nancy Nilson Day.
Doug is survived by his wife, Nancy; his daughters, Darliss Bardwell (Larry), of Lewiston, and Kim Uhlorn, of Shell Beach, Calif.; son-in-law Robert Bailey, of Lewiston; stepson Randy Nilson, of Boise; and stepdaughter Jerril Nilson, of Eugene, Ore.; grandchildren Michelle Nevelle (Jim), Jason Mohr (Sally), Ty Bardwell (Deanna), Angela Kelly, Kevin Jeffreys (Katie), Justin Hein, Benjamin Nilson and Ella Wilson; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Alana Bailey (daughter), Susanne Hein (stepdaughter), Connie Day (sister), Mierley Fordham (wife of 30 years) and his parents preceded him in death.
Doug enjoyed playing cards and Bunko, boating, golfing, dancing, photography and travel. He and Nancy traveled extensively for many years, driving their motorhome to visit family and friends, exploring Arizona and Mexico, taking cruises, and experiencing a much-cherished trip to Spain and Tangiers. Doug was recently honored with his 50-year pin from the Lewiston Elks Lodge (BPOE).
In the last four years, Doug suffered numerous health challenges, yet maintained his good humor throughout. He will be missed by all. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.